ZTE Axon 40 Ultra and ZTE Axon 40 Pro: the all-screen mobile is back more powerful than ever

ZTE was the first company to put on sale a mobile with the front camera hidden under the screen, the ZTE Axon 20 5G a couple of years ago. Then came the ZTE Axon 30 with improved technology and now comes the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, with the third generation of cameras under the screen. It is accompanied by the ZTE Axon 40 Pro, as a traditional high-end and a more adjusted price.

ZTE has announced two new high-end and ultra-high-end phones: the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra and ZTE Axon 40 Pro, both with big AMOLED screens, power, lots of RAM and large capacity batteries. But only one of them hides the front camera under its screen.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra and ZTE Axon 40 Pro data sheet

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra ZTE Axon 40 Pro Screen AMOLED 6.8″

FullHD+

120Hz AMOLED 6.67″

FullHD+

144Hz Dimensions and weight 163.28 x 73.56 x 8.41mm

204g 162.9 x 72.9 x 8.46mm

199g Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 870 RAM 8 / 12 / 16GB 8 / 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256 / 512GB Frontal camera 16MP

under the screen 16MP Rear camera 64MP f/1.6

64MPUGA

64 MP tele

ToF 108MP f/1.89

8 MP f/2.2 UGA

2MP macro

2MP bokeh Battery 5,000mAh

80W fast charge 5,000mAh

66W fast charge Operating system android 12

myOS12 android 12

myOS12 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Others Fingerprint reader under the screen

stereo speakers Fingerprint reader under the screen

stereo speakers Price From 706 euros to change From 424 euros to change

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is the star of today’s presentation and one of the latest super high-end mobiles, with a lot of everything: the price for its maximum version exceeds 1,031 euros to change. The terminal has a design that could be said to be inspired by the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, although without the S Pen, of course.

Being the maximum ZTE mobile, it is expected that it includes the latest in several sections. For example, inside it has the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with a maximum version that reaches 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. There are more modest versions with 8 and 12 GB of RAM and 256 and 512 GB of storage.

As expected, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra carries the screen from edge to edge and with nothing to obstruct the viewWell, the 16-megapixel front camera is hidden under the screen with improved technology in this third generation. The fingerprint reader is also hidden under the screen.

This screen has pronounced borders on its sides, reduced borders above and below and a diagonal of 6.8 inches. is a panel 6.8-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

For photography, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra mounts bet on the 64 megapixels triple: for the main lens, for the wide angle and for the telephoto sensor. In addition, there is an additional ToF sensor.

As for the battery, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra mounts a battery of 5,000 mAh that supports 80W fast charging. The terminal has stereo speakers and goes on sale with Android 12 with the MyOS12 customization layer on top.

ZTE Axon 40 Pro

In addition to the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, the company has presented a slightly more affordable and slightly less ambitious high-end model: the ZTE Axon 40 Pro. Unlike the Ultra model, this time the chosen processor is a Snapdragon 870 which can be accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage.

The ZTE Axon 40 Pro opts for a slightly different design, with a little more curves and less curves on the screen, as well as changing the way the cameras are grouped on the back. The biggest change, however, is that the 16-megapixel front camera is perforated on the screen, instead of hiding under its surface.

In exchange for having a small hole in the upper part, the 6.67-inch AMOLED screen of the ZTE Axon 40 Pro has the advantage over the Pro model of taking the refresh rate a little further, up to 144Hz.

For photography, the ZTE Axon 40 Pro packs the megapixels into the 108 megapixel main lens, with three other supporting lenses. They are an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

Battery capacity remains unchanged: 5,000mAh capacity, although with a fast charge that reaches 66W on this occasion. The ZTE Axon 40 Pro also has stereo speakers and hides the fingerprint reader under the screen.

Versions and prices of the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra and ZTE Axon 40 Pro

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra and the ZTE Axon 40 Pro have been announced for the moment in China and we have no news at the moment about their possible international availability. These are their official prices: