Compulsive shopping on TikTok: Apple doesn’t block payments, then retraces its steps

It is not a good story that comes from England and involves Apple and its purchasing system within other apps. And the app in question is TikTok, at the top of the world rankings. The case concerns a couple of parents who did not provide their personal details but who wrote to Telegraph declaring that she was forced to pay the beauty of 2,012 pounds (equal to about 2,350 euros), for purchases made by their 10-year-old son in the TikTok app installed on an iPhone that the child received as a Christmas gift.

REMEMBER THE PARENTAL CONTROL

The couple's son, according to his parents, is autistic and has learning difficulties. The purchases would be made in a very short time (only four days) and the parents would only know when they received the emails that had Apple as the sender, bearing the relative invoices. When Apple customer service was requested, the parents received replies considered to be disappointing to say the least. For the Cupertino company, in fact, the blame would fall on the father and mother, that they would not activate the child security check which is available on their "iPhone by". In fact, that filter was only active on a previous phone.

THE TIKTOK INVESTIGATIONS

Dissatisfied, the parents then turned to TikTok who, however, from a first check, said that the various purchases are all in order, that the user who received the payments is verified and has four million followers. Further and more in-depth checks by the famous social network have instead revealed serious infringements to the platform regulation. In particular, the user "Ohidur 247" would have demanded payments in exchange for followers.

APPLE COMPENSATES EVERYTHING