HomeMobileAndroidZenfone 9 and ROG Phone 6, Android 13 coming soon! The...

Zenfone 9 and ROG Phone 6, Android 13 coming soon! The official ASUS roadmap

Android

Published on

By Abraham
- Advertisement -

Android 13 is preparing to make its debut on several models of ASUS and ROG smartphones. In this case we are not referring to the beta – which arrived in public version on ZenFone 9 last month – but to that stable: thanks to Road map shared by the Taiwanese company on social networks we are now able to know the release timing with greater precision.

The first smartphone that will be updated to Android 13 will therefore be ZenFone 9: the update is expected to start in December. Then it will be the turn of all the others, including the ZenFone 8 series from January next year and the ROG Phones 6D and 6D Ultimate “starting from the first quarter of 2023The rollout will then conclude within the second quarter with the ROG Phone 5 and 5s series.

asus zenfone 9 pic asus zenfone 8 pic asus rog phone 6d pic asus rog phone 6 pic asus rog phone 6 pic asus rog phone 6d ultimate pic asus rog phone 6 batman edition pic
Asus Zenfone 9 68.1 x 146.5 x 9.1 mm
5.9 inches – 2400×1080 px		 Asus Zenfone 8 68.5 x 148 x 8.9 mm
5.9 inches – 2400×1080 px		 Asus ROG Phone 6 77 x 173 x 10.3 mm
6.78 inches – 2448×1080 px		 Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro 77 x 173 x 10.3 mm
6.78 inches – 2448×1080 px		 Asus ROG Phone 6D 77 x 173 x 10.4 mm
6.78 inches – 2448×1080 px		 Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate 77 x 173 x 10.4 mm
6.78 inches – 2448×1080 px		 Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition 77 x 173 x 10.4 mm
6.78 inches – 2448×1080 px

 

ANDROID 13 ON ASUS SMARTPHONE AND ROG: WHEN

ASUS

  • ZenFone 9: December 2022
  • ZenFone 8: January 2023
  • ZenFone 8 Flip: January 2023

ROG

  • ROG Phone 6D: Q1 2023
  • ROG Phone 6D Ultimate: Q1 2023
  • ROG Phone 6: Q1 2023
  • ROG Phone 6 Pro: Q1 2023
  • ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition: Q1 2023
  • ROG Phone 6D: Q1 2023
  • ROG Phone 6D Ultimate: Q1 2023
  • ROG Phone 5: Q2 2023
  • ROG Phone 5 Ultimate: Q2 2023
  • ROG Phone 5 Pro: Q2 2023
  • ROG Phone 5s: Q2 2023
  • ROG Phone 5s Pro: Q2 2023
- Advertisement -

ASUS Zenfone 9 AI2202-1A002EU 8GB / 128GB Midnight Black
AsustoreAsustore
719  

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Google Maps will become greener: it will allow planning the charging of electric cars

The advance of electric cars is increasing, so it is not surprising that...
Gaming

Marvel Snap now allows you to play with friends with the new Battle mode

The trending game of the moment has just received an update that allows you...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.