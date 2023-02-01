Zenfone 9 and ROG Phone 6, Android 13 coming soon! The official ASUS roadmap

- Advertisement -

Android 13 is preparing to make its debut on several models of ASUS and ROG smartphones. In this case we are not referring to the beta – which arrived in public version on ZenFone 9 last month – but to that stable: thanks to Road map shared by the Taiwanese company on social networks we are now able to know the release timing with greater precision.

The first smartphone that will be updated to Android 13 will therefore be ZenFone 9: the update is expected to start in December. Then it will be the turn of all the others, including the ZenFone 8 series from January next year and the ROG Phones 6D and 6D Ultimate “starting from the first quarter of 2023The rollout will then conclude within the second quarter with the ROG Phone 5 and 5s series.

Asus Zenfone 9 68.1 x 146.5 x 9.1 mm

5.9 inches – 2400×1080 px Asus Zenfone 8 68.5 x 148 x 8.9 mm

5.9 inches – 2400×1080 px Asus ROG Phone 6 77 x 173 x 10.3 mm

6.78 inches – 2448×1080 px Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro 77 x 173 x 10.3 mm

6.78 inches – 2448×1080 px Asus ROG Phone 6D 77 x 173 x 10.4 mm

6.78 inches – 2448×1080 px Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate 77 x 173 x 10.4 mm

6.78 inches – 2448×1080 px Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition 77 x 173 x 10.4 mm

6.78 inches – 2448×1080 px ANDROID 13 ON ASUS SMARTPHONE AND ROG: WHEN

ASUS

ZenFone 9: December 2022

ZenFone 8: January 2023

ZenFone 8 Flip: January 2023

ROG

ROG Phone 6D: Q1 2023

ROG Phone 6D Ultimate: Q1 2023

ROG Phone 6: Q1 2023

ROG Phone 6 Pro: Q1 2023

ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition: Q1 2023

ROG Phone 5: Q2 2023

ROG Phone 5 Ultimate: Q2 2023

ROG Phone 5 Pro: Q2 2023

ROG Phone 5s: Q2 2023

ROG Phone 5s Pro: Q2 2023

