Zenfone 9 and ROG Phone 6, Android 13 coming soon! The official ASUS roadmap

Android 13 is preparing to make its debut on several models of ASUS and ROG smartphones. In this case we are not referring to the beta – which arrived in public version on ZenFone 9 last month – but to that stable: thanks to Road map shared by the Taiwanese company on social networks we are now able to know the release timing with greater precision.
The first smartphone that will be updated to Android 13 will therefore be ZenFone 9: the update is expected to start in December. Then it will be the turn of all the others, including the ZenFone 8 series from January next year and the ROG Phones 6D and 6D Ultimate “starting from the first quarter of 2023The rollout will then conclude within the second quarter with the ROG Phone 5 and 5s series.
ANDROID 13 ON ASUS SMARTPHONE AND ROG: WHEN
ASUS
- ZenFone 9: December 2022
- ZenFone 8: January 2023
- ZenFone 8 Flip: January 2023
ROG
- ROG Phone 6D: Q1 2023
- ROG Phone 6D Ultimate: Q1 2023
- ROG Phone 6: Q1 2023
- ROG Phone 6 Pro: Q1 2023
- ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition: Q1 2023
- ROG Phone 5: Q2 2023
- ROG Phone 5 Ultimate: Q2 2023
- ROG Phone 5 Pro: Q2 2023
- ROG Phone 5s: Q2 2023
- ROG Phone 5s Pro: Q2 2023
