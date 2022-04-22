YouTube Music assists the user, “lightning”: new icon for smart downloads

Among the features of YouTube Music is that analyzes the history of the songs listened to and finds some similar, downloading them automatically in memory so as to have them ready even when you are offline or if you do not want to affect the data amount of your telephone plan. In the past few hours, in silence, Google has changed the icon of the feature.

If until yesterday – but probably more than someone still sees it now – the associated icon was a checkmark in a circular pattern, the stylization of a is displayed today lighting bolt, always within a circular motif. It can be seen clearly from the screenshots made by colleagues at 9to5google.com.

The previous icon on the left, the new one on the right.

The novelty is visible in several of the virtual environments of YouTube Music for Android like the page Download next to albums and playlists, including offline mixtapes, while within “manual” playlists there is still the previous check mark. The news, in short, will go fully up and running in a few hours or days, probably when it will be distributed to anyone, perhaps even on iOS.

Activate i download intelligent, or scheduled as Google calls them, you have to open the YouTube Music app, tap your profile picture, then on Download come on Settings and finally activate Scheduled downloads.

The music selection is updated every night if the device is connected to the Wi-Fi network. The update is also possible via mobile data without limitations, depending on the download settings. Also, the battery must have more than 40% charge. Downloaded music can be played for up to 30 days after disconnecting from the Internet – warns Google.

YouTube Music is the protagonist of continuous updates. Last week, for example, an optimization for “the logic of the back end that chooses the music that appears in Song Radio” so from “to increase the variety of artists proposed in the playlists”.