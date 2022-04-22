Tech NewsMobile

Google will block call recording apps on May 11

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

There are plenty of apps that let you record calls on the Play Store, though it’s not always easy to get them to work.

But soon the May 11, 2022, Google will end third-party call recording apps forever.

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

As Google mentioned in a developer webinar a new Play Store policy will come into force soon that will not allow apps to use the Accessibility Service for call recording.

As Google has stated, “The Accessibility API is not designed and cannot be requested for audio recording of remote calls.”

Read moreSamsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

For years, Google has been trying to crack down on these call recording apps, blocking the conventional channels and APIs through which they operate. As a last resort, developers have made use of the Android Accessibility Service.

It’s very probable that Google will soon start removing apps from the Play Store that don’t comply with its new Accessibility Service policies. It will be curious to see if call recording app developers find any other loopholes.

Read moreWhere's our Galaxy S20 Ultra review?


Previous articleYouTube Music assists the user, “lightning”: new icon for smart downloads
Next articleA bug in this popular app may be draining your battery: This is how you can fix it
Abraham

Related articles

Laptops

Chuwi updates the GemiBook Pro while maintaining a super economical price

Chuwi GemiBook Pro is the latest model from a brand that takes the bet on cheap equipment to...
Ireland

Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecasts sunshine and mild temperatures but big change is on the way

Ireland will enjoy a few more days of sunshine and mild temperatures as Met Eireann has warned of...
Social Networks

Tesla will stop introducing this element in its cars: you will have to buy it separately

At the time, Apple surprised by dispensing with the charger in the iPhone box. A decision that generated...
Entertainment

James Bond arrives on a new streaming platform, which one?

We are at a time when there have been many movements by the streaming video platforms more important,...