OnePlus 10, possible farewell to the alert slider for OnLeaks | Specifications

There has never been any doubt that OnePlus 10 Pro, of which the review will arrive shortly, would have been joined by a standard variant, devoid of the “ending” Pro. The doubt, however, is recent, because in the past OnePlus has always presented both versions together. But lately the company has faced numerous changes, some in the rear such as the approach to Oppo, others evident as, in fact, a slight but evident deviation from what until yesterday were consolidated habits.

So if OnePlus 10 Pro is already widely available on the markets – in Italy since the last of March – on OnePlus 10 official indications are missing. Everything’s quiet in short, so much so that one might think that the project has been shelved if the indiscretions hadn’t talked about it for weeks. So far in a timid way, until today signed OnLeaks. Who, however, puts forward the hypothesis of a new change in sight in another, yet another, aspect that seemed to be one unshakable certainty.

ALERT SLIDER, GOODBYE IS EVALUATED

OnePlus 10 in fact it could be the first OnePlus of a certain thickness to do without the popular alert slider for notifications, the physical selector on the frame that with a finger allows you to select the most suitable mode of use at the moment. An element that if perhaps it was not able, on its own, to tip the scales towards OnePlus during the purchase phase, certainly represented and represents a distinctive component unique in the Android landscape.

The impression of observers is that OnePlus is slowly setting aside the elements that have made it famous and have contributed over the years to the formation of a solid base of loyal customers. For the moment it is a matter of indiscretions, it is true, but the fact that the voice exists, in itself, is not a comforting sign.

RECHARGE AT 150 WATTS AND DOUBTS ABOUT THE CHIP

The other noteworthy aspects that emerge from the information of OnLeaks concern the fast charging – we talk about 150 watts nearly double the power offered by the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the chip: OnePlus would be testing two variants of the device, one with Qualcomm’s best chip (as per tradition), the other, of “breaking”, with the best of MediaTek.

The company – the informant said – would not have chosen yet which of the two to send into production, a further indication that patience may be required before seeing it on the market: OnLeaks estimates that will arrive in second half of 2022.

ONEPLUS 10: THE SPECIFICATIONS ACCORDING TO ONLEAKS

display : 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO Full HD + with variable refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hz

: 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO Full HD + with variable refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hz chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + or MediaTek Dimensity 9000

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + or MediaTek Dimensity 9000 memories : 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage

: 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage cameras : main rear: 50 MP ultra wide rear: 16 MP rear macro: 2 MP front: 32 MP

: user interface: OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

drums : 4,800 mAh fast charging at 150 watts

: 4,800 mAh

For the Indian market a price, converted from rupees, of around 650 euros.

