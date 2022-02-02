YouTube Music, two new features on the horizon: Recommended radios and a more modern UI

In testing there would be a new algorithm that analyzes musical preferences by advising the user of the radios they might like. The function will be called, trivially, Recommended radios. Those who are part of the group of users where Google is testing the novelty report that compared to the current radio stations, which are developed starting from a single song, the new they will take into account more than one element to elaborate suggestions even more focused on the tastes of those who browse the platform home.

By touching the cover of the radio, recognizable by the sound wave in the background, listening does not start automatically but the same interface dedicated to playlists is opened, with the list of the tracks that make up the recommended radio, each of which would count around a hundred tracks in total. The radios on the home screen are rotated at each page update.