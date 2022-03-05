YouTube Music adds the option to switch between song and video in its web version

YouTube Music is being updated on its web version with one of the popular features of its mobile app.

So if you want to listen to music from your YouTube Music library while you work on your PC, this new option will help you.

YouTube Music is updated in its web version

Although YouTube Music has received a series of updates in recent months, the news has focused on its mobile app. So if you occasionally go through its web version, you will find that some of the popular features that you enjoy in the YouTube Music app are missing.

The Google team wants to improve the user experience from the web version by adding one of its main functions: the switch that allows you to switch between video and only audio. Yes, although it seems strange, I still did not have this option.

So now when you open your music playlist or choose any YouTube Music recommendation, you’ll see that at the top it gives you the option to choose a song or video. And of course, it won’t affect the playback of the song when the change is made.

And if the song doesn’t have a video, then you’ll see the option grayed out, just like the Lyrics tab. Although it is still a long way from being as functional as the experience it offers in the app, it adds this dynamic that has become essential among users.

As mentioned by 9toGoogle, this song/video switch has been in testing for months on the web version of YouTube Music, and is now being officially rolled out to all users.

So if you still don’t see it in your YouTube Music account, don’t worry, it could arrive in the next few days.