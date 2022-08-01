YouTube makes it easy to turn long videos into shorts to rival TikTok

- Advertisement -

Short videos are a trend and on YouTube, until now the platform par excellence for broadcasting and playing videos, they have already created Shorts, their response to the unstoppable success of this type of brief content made popular by TikTok.

YouTube allows you to cut a longer video by choosing a 60-second fragment to which elements such as text or filters can be added

But now they have gone a step further by making it easier to convert longer videos in that short format, the Shortswhich in addition to the shorter duration also have the peculiarity, undeniably indebted to TikTok, of showing a vertical format instead of the usual horizontal format.

To make it easier for content creators to transform their long-form videos into Shorts, a new option has been added to the YouTube apps on iOS and Android, “Edit as Short”, which allows you to select 60 seconds of a video already created and transform it into a Short. In addition to this cut in duration, the editor allows you to add additional text, filters or videos recorded with the specific camera for Shorts or extracted from the image and video gallery.

This new Short will also automatically include a direct link to the longest video from which it comes and that previously had already been published on YouTube. This the Short an unbeatable promotional element for longer-term content, while at the same time it is an incentive for the content creator to stay on YouTube.

The new option also represents a new way for YouTube to explore alternative monetization channels, since viewers who access these Shorts will not need to enter the content creator’s channel to search for the full video.

This new tool, unlike the one that allows you to cut a five-second fragment of a video to turn it into a Short, does not allow to capture fragments of foreign videos but it is only valid to extract fragments of videos created by the same user and that have already been uploaded and published in their own YouTube account.

Shorts continue to gain traction among viewers on YouTube, which last month claimed that more than 1.5 billion viewers consumed this type of content each month. A content that grows automatically since YouTube is converting all videos shorter than 60 seconds recorded in vertical format into Shorts.