How to find all your passwords in Chrome for Android

Without a doubt, Google’s browser is one of the most complete that can be used today, which is why its share is the largest of all existing ones. Well, this software includes some options that are not known, such as, for example, that it stores the that you use regularly. We show you how to access this information. Surely on more than one occasion some of the passwords you have in cloud services have been forgotten, and you are not sure how to recover it. If you do not want to modify it, you can use Chrome to access the data we are talking about without putting your privacy at risk. In this way, the work of Google becomes a very useful tool that will most likely get you out of trouble. How to see the passwords saved in Chrome Surely you did not know that in the browser we are talking about you have saved the passwords. And, therefore, you can access the information in a simple way and directly from your terminal with the operating system (in iOS the operation is practically the same, everything must be said). What you have to do to achieve this is to follow the steps that we are going to indicate below, as seen in this MovilZona video: Open the Chrome browser as usual with your user (you may need the corresponding credentials). Now click on the icon with three points in the upper right area and, in the drop-down menu that appears, you must choose the Configuration option. A new window appears in which you have to select Passwords. You will go to a section where you have to enable the two options that appear by using their corresponding slider -this will automate the use of passwords-. Then click on the Check passwords section of the same window, to see the information you must enter the gateway that it asks for (which can be, for example, a PIN). Now you will see all the data and you will be able to see those that you did not remember. You have finished and you can repeat the operation as many times as you need. As you have seen, Google’s Chrome browser could not be more useful when it comes to offering the most interesting and effective additional options. In addition, everything is very simple and without any risk, so you will not anything that prevents you from remembering your saved passwords. A good trick that will surely save you from a problem on more than one occasion. >