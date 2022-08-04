HomeTech NewsYouTube has been testing a demanded function for years, what is it...

YouTube has been testing a demanded function for years, what is it about?

Something that YouTube users do not understand very well is that on the platform it is not possible to zoom in a way similar to that which exists in other options on the market, such as Instagram. Well, it seems that things in this regard are going to change a lot. The truth is that there are not a few who demand this option, since on more than one occasion they have needed to zoom in on some of the videos on YouTube and, unfortunately, they have not been able to do so. It is true that we are talking about something that can be complex to apply, because we are talking about a service that is based on the cloud, but it seems that the company has found the key to respond to the demands. Tests have begun on YouTube As reported, the platform, which is owned by the framework that governs Google, has begun a testing process in which there is an experimental function that allows you to zoom in on the platform’s content. This has begun to be deployed to specific users so that they can see if it works correctly, so initially the idea is that in a short time this option can be used by everyone. As far as is known, zooming in on different parts of the video being played is allowed. And, obviously, this is nothing like the effect achieved by pinching the screen. We are talking about a real enlargement of specific parts, and where there are different steps so that the increase can be controlled by the user. That is to say, that it will be equal to what we have commented before that Instagram offers. But, in this case, with videos with how complex this is, since we are talking about real-time reproductions. The tests are going slowly. That is something that has also been communicated. The reason is that, due to the difficulty of the new function, the company does not want to take false steps when it comes to allowing users to zoom. So much so, that only some YouTube Premium subscribers – randomly – have the possibility of finding the new tool on a trial basis. It remains to be seen if, once it is verified that everything works correctly, if this tool will be published for all users or if it will remain as something exclusive for those who have a YouTube Premium account. But, the truth is that it is an excellent idea to be able to zoom in on videos. And this is because it will allow you to focus and focus on specific parts of what you are seeing. And, therefore, it will be difficult for something to go unnoticed. >

