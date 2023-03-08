YouTube changes the way it displays advertising on its desktop version

If you don’t have a YouTube subscription, the platform’s advertising may have you upside down. Not only do you have to deal with videos that can be removed after 5 seconds, but also various ads that are displayed in the video player, which cannot be skipped.

Although advertising will continue to be a headache, YouTube wants to improve the user experience from its desktop version, with a small change in its advertising formats.

YouTube will remove these types of ads from its desktop version

- Advertisement -

If you watch videos on YouTube from your computer, more than once you will have seen those ads that appear at the bottom. They are called “ad overlays” and are only available on the desktop version of YouTube.

Although they can be removed after the mandatory seconds have elapsed, it interferes with the content, since they appear when we are playing the video. This dynamic will no longer be a nuisance, since this format will be removed from the platform next month:

Starting April 6, 2023, YouTube will stop serving overlay ads to improve the user experience and optimize the best-performing ad formats on desktop and mobile.

One of the reasons that the YouTube team mentions for making this change is to “improve the experience”, since this format is annoying for users. So we no longer have to deal with this kind of invasive ad on YouTube videos.

And on the other hand, YouTube wants to focus on the best performing ad formats on different devices. As for the creators, mention that they should not worry about the removal of these types of ads, as they plan to replace them with other formats. Meanwhile, the “impact will be limited”, referring to the monetization of the videos.