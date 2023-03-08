Score Samsung’s Budget-Friendly Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet for Just $110 Today Only

Tablets are super useful devices for having around the home, whether you need to check in on your emails, follow along with a recipe or scroll through social media. But if you already have a decent phone and laptop, you might not want to spend too much on an in-between device like a tablet, which is exactly where affordable options like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite come in. It’s a no-frills Android tablet, and today only at Best Buy, you can , $50 off the usual price . Amazon is also .

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is lightweight, durable and designed to be taken on the go. It features an 8.7-inch touchscreen, and weights in at just 0.81 pounds, so it will take up less space in your backpack or tote bag than an average paperback. And with a sturdy metal frame, you don’t need to worry about it getting jostled around a bit, though you’ll probably still want to invest in a decent to protect it against scratches and dings.

This model is equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, though that can easily be expanded up to 1TB thanks to the built-in SD card reader. The Tab A7 Lite is also a great pick if you use other Galaxy devices, thanks to Samsung’s One UI technology. It syncs all of your devices together, so if you start watching a movie on one, you can pick up right where you left off on another. Samsung says it receives security updates every quarter, which is a good indication it’ll continue to be updated for at least a couple years.

