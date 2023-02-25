5G News
You Can Now Use Only Your Voice to Restart Your iPhone

By Abraham
ios siri.jpg
ios siri.jpg
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season.

There’s so much you can do with Siri. You already know how to place a phone call and send a text message with just your voice, but there are also more complicated tasks that your iPhone’s assistant can do. Did you know it can give you reminders based on your location, for example?

CNET Tech Tips logo
Apple is always adding new commands to Siri, and with the somewhat recent release of iOS 16, there’s one particular addition I’m most excited about. 

You can finally use your voice to restart your iPhone.

Anytime I notice a software issue with my iPhone, like applications automatically force-closing, a laggy operating system or unresponsive features, I reboot my device to hopefully fix these bugs. And many times it does.

Don’t miss: iOS 16.2 on Your iPhone: Every New Feature, Tool and More

However, the only way to restart my iPhone is by either turning the phone off and on or force-restarting it. Both of these options require the use of my hands, and take several steps, but now it’s so much easier thanks to iOS 16. If you’re having any issues and need to reboot your device, here’s how to do it with just your voice.

You should also check out these 10 hidden iOS 16 features for your iPhone and everything you need to understand your iPhone’s latest software update.

Restart your iPhone using this simple voice command

As long as you have the “Hey Siri” feature enabled, which constantly listens for the two-letter command, you can say the following to restart your iPhone:

  • First, say “Hey Siri” to activate Siri.
  • Next, say “Restart iPhone.”
  • And last, say “Yes” when Siri prompts you to confirm.
Your iPhone will then restart. You’ll need to enter your passcode to unlock your screen.

Asking Siri to restart iPhone

You can also tap on Restart to confirm.


Nelson Aguilar/CNET

You can also use this new feature on the iPad, but you’ll need to be running at least iPadOS 16.1.

If you don’t have “Hey Siri” enabled, you can to Settings > Siri & Search and toggle on Listen for “Hey Siri.” If you don’t want your iPhone listening for this command all the time, you can always just activate Siri by holding down on the side button for a second, although this does defeat the whole hands-free aspect of restarting your iPhone.

