You can now buy the Xiaomi 12 Lite in Spain: attractive design and high performance

Little by little Xiaomi is expanding its mobile catalog with models of all kinds. And now, they have just announced the arrival of the Xiaomi 12Lite, a premium mid-range phone that stands out for offering an incredibly , as well as some features beyond any doubt.

A team that has a great value for money, thanks to features that guarantee exquisite performance together with an appearance that exudes quality through each of its pores.

And all at a very reasonable price considering the design and features offered by this Xiaomi 12 Lite pointing out ways to become the brand’s new sales phenomenon.

An attractive and youthful design

Model with Xiaomi 12 Lite

The first thing that stands out about the Xiaomi 12 Lite is its appearance, with a Skinny body (measuring only 7.29mm) to offer an imposing and lightweight design, since it weighs 173 grams.

Beyond the aesthetic section, which is magnificent and a breath of fresh air for the mid-range, this Xiaomi 12 Lite will more than meet the needs of the most demanding users.

Starting with your screen, we find a 6.55-inch AMOLED-panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Best of all, it has support for the HDR10 + standard, so you can watch all kinds of movies and series available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other platforms in the best quality. More with your stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Colors of the Xiaomi 12 Lite

When we lift the hood we will see a processor Snapdragon 778G, a 5G chip that offers great power. In addition, its 8 GB of RAM memory guarantee performance beyond any doubt. Turning to the photographic section, say that the Xiaomi 12 Lite camera It has a 64-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle and 2-megapixel macro sensor for the rear and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Lastly, your 4,300 mAh battery with 67W fast charge It will be more than enough to support the weight of the hardware of this complete equipment. We could not forget the connectivity of the Xiaomi 12 Lite, where we find 5G, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC so you can make mobile payments. How could it be otherwise, this phone works with Android 12 under the manufacturer’s MIUI 13 layer.

Xiaomi 12 Lite price in Spain

To say that this phone is already available on the manufacturer’s website and main distributors at a price of 449 euros for the 8 GB and 128 GB model or 499 euros for the Xiaomi 12 Lite with 8 GB of RAM and 256 B of storage.

>