Apocalypse Juggernaut, a 850CV 6×6 car prepared for the end of the world

850 hp of power is a lot, it is the power used by off-road racing cars, and it is also the power of the new Apocalypse Juggernaut who just showed up.

It’s powered by the 6.2 V8 engine from the Hellcat, and features a high-performance cooling system perfect for hot weather and desert use.

For $300,000 we’ll be able to burn gas like no other using 6X6 drive systems, 40-inch off-road wheels that give the car a terrifying, somewhat intimidating look with Apocalypse lettering painted on the back.

It actually looks like the car an alpha male would use in Mad Max, with that rear bumper made up of a stack of interlocking metal plates, a 9,070kg towing capacity, and a 2.5m cargo bed.

To test the suspension, it was dropped at a height of 3m at least 50 times, so it is clear that it has been designed to withstand.

It is curious that in an age of light and environmentally responsible cars a monster of these characteristics is born, although it also has its delicate part: a Harman-Kardon audio system, panoramic sunroof, electric steps and a bird’s eye camera and parking sensors.

On its website it is possible to see more photos and videos, as well as all its technical characteristics and demonstrations of how it can destroy the landscape with those enormous four wheels that it carries. There is a section of the website where we can see a live video that shows the construction process, although most of the time it is a frozen frame.

Giant news, giant videos… this is how Apocalypse announces a car where everything is giant. If Freud raised his head, he would take a picture of the Apocalypse Juggernaut to his grave, just to develop new theories.