Xiaomi wants to focus photos faster than ever: this is how its ‘CyberFocus’ works

Xiaomi presented its Xiaomi 12 a few weeks ago, a high-end that will end up reaching European lands. One of the technologies that they did not explain in the presentation is your new focus system, which they claim is inherited from the CyberDog, Xiaomi’s intelligent dog.

Beyond its origin, the technology included in the Xiaomi 12 approach is interesting, and is quite reminiscent of strategies that manufacturers such as Google have already carried out with their Pixel 5 and Pixel 6. In the same way, this technology not ruled out for other members of the Xiaomi family, although the 12 will be the first to release it.

This is how the automatic focus of the Xiaomi 12 works

According to Xiaomi, one of the biggest complaints from users was the autofocus system, even on high-end models. Thus, The Xiaomi 12 debuts a technology that no other model had included till the date. They already used it in the Cyberdog, under the name ‘Cyberfocus’, and they wanted to recycle it for their flagship.

Through AI, the Xiaomi 12 will be able to analyze background and figure, storing that information temporarily. At the moment of shooting you will already know what to focus on

The explanation is simple, and now Xiaomi has algorithms to segment the edges of the subject even when we are not doing portrait mode. This allows that, when we are taking a photo, the mobile can be clearer on the entire object that it should focus on.

In the same way, by means of artificial intelligence they analyze the background of the image itself, to obtain complete information about the elements of the image. In this way, if, for example, we are going to photograph an animal in motion and it constantly leaves and enters the composition, the Xiaomi 12 will be able to focus it quickly, because it already has information on figure and background. In other words, it performs pre-processing, stores the information needed to focus quickly, and when you shoot, you already know what to do.

At the moment, this technology is reserved for the Xiaomi 12 family, with no news yet that it will reach the rest of the company’s terminals, although it is not ruled out. On paper, the idea is quite good, and is that manufacturers like Google already use image segmentation in modes such as portrait to focus better and separate figure-background precisely.