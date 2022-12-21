Xiaomi Pad 6: line may have 120 Hz AMOLED screen and SD 8 Plus Gen 1, reveals MIUI

Update (12/21/22) – JB

According to more recent information, the Xiaomi Pad 6 line will consist of two devices, and the codename and even some device specifications ended up leaking via MIUI 14 code. Commenting on the subject, the staff of Xiaomiui revealed that the Xiaomi Pad 6 and its brother Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro should be presented to the Chinese audience in the first half of 2023🇧🇷 In addition, everything indicates that China will be the only country where the most powerful model will be marketed.

As for the specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 6 variant (codenamed Pipa), it will be announced with Snapdragon 870 processorand its AMOLED screen will support 120 Hz refresh rate. - Advertisement - On the other hand, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro model (codenamed Liuqin) will feature the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and the AMOLED screen will also deliver 120Hz rate. Rumors still indicate that the models can reach the market with a screen of up to 14 inches, but nothing has been confirmed. For now, the other specifications remain secret, but everything can change from new leaks.

Update (10/31/22) – JB

Xiaomi Pad 6 may have Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 14-inch screen, says rumor

Digital Chat Station returned to comment on the possible specifications of the future Xiaomi Pad 6 line. According to the leaker, the most powerful tablet should hit the market with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor🇧🇷 In addition, collaborating with a rumor revealed in July of this year, DCS also made it very clear that this tablet may have a model with a screen of up to 14 inches. - Advertisement - That is, we are talking about a highly premium device that should compete directly with the iPad Pro and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra line. The Xiaomi Pad 6 line can have up to three models, and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Ultra should use the SD 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, while the others bet on the Dimensity 9000. Tablets should share the OLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and the Android 13 operating system with MIUI 14, but there is still no release date.

Original text (07/16/22)

Xiaomi Pad 6? Chinese may launch tablet with screen up to 14 inches, says rumor

Xiaomi should continue betting on the tablet market and the well-known Digital Chat Station revealed that the brand is researching new display sizes for its future launches in the segment. The news was revealed this weekend. - Advertisement - Like other manufacturers, Xiaomi is also eyeing the tablet market after it practically revived during the pandemic. However, the company wants to escape the standard that is already met by other brands such as Samsung, Apple and Lenovo, for example. Therefore, currently Xiaomi has been testing displays of 12.6 and even 14 inches🇧🇷 The idea is to serve those who need a tablet for their day-to-day use or even want to replace their notebook.