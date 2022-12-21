Sharing your Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus password could become illegal in the UK

There are a number of provisions in criminal and civil law that may apply in the case of password sharing where the intent is to allow a user to access copyrighted works without payment. These provisions may include breach of contract terms, fraud or minor copyright infringement, depending on the circumstances.

According to the regulatory agency, the simple act of providing your password to a family member or friend can become a violation of copyright law in the country. In a note, the UPO explained:

Share Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney Plus password can become illegal in the UK 🇧🇷 Confirmation was provided by the British Intellectual Property Office (UPO) this Wednesday (21).

The agency also emphasizes that the authorities need to be activated so that any citizen can be framed in the illegal act. That is, an entire investigation and even collection of evidence of password sharing is required.

Thus, as much as the UPO says that citizens may be infringing copyright, hardly anyone will be punished for the practice. This is because, in addition to being something very common, sharing passwords would end up overloading the UK authorities.

Even so, this is a loophole that can be exploited by streaming platforms, which can start blocking access through location. The feature has been studied for some time, but companies are still working on launching more affordable plans to reduce password sharing.

What did you think of the placement of the organ? Do you share your password with anyone? Tell us here in the comments.