Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Max official: top of the range 8K set-top box with HDMI 2.1

Xiaomi Mi Box 4S MAX it is official in China: it is a TV box like NVIDIA SHIELD or Apple TV (which also looks a lot like aesthetically) that can be defined top of the range, at least as components, despite the price is very reasonable – 499 renminbi, just under 70 € at the current exchange rate. Among the salient features it is worth noting:

Amlogic S905X3 SoC: Production process at 12 nm CPU with four Arm Cortex-A55 cores Arm Mali-G31 MP2 GPU (dual-core)

4 GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage

HDR support

HDMI 2.1

Dolby and DTS support

4K and 8K image output

Dual-band Wi-Fi

The TV Box is based on MIUI for TV operating system, itself based on Android, and of course includes an app store; includes a Bluetooth remote control with support for voice commands thanks to the proprietary assistant XiaoAI. There appears to be at least one USB port on the back but for the moment the information about it is rather sparse.

The device is listed at the giant Chinese online retailer Jingdong (JD.com); sales are already open. The site doesn’t help much with technical information because some of it is blatantly incorrect, so it’s hard to trust in general. Unfortunately at the moment we do not have reliable details on the possible availability also in our part.