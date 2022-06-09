WhatsApp is dedicated to import export: the news coming for backups

Let’s go back to talking about backup of WhatsApp after the (bad) news that emerged at the end of January that announced it stop to unlimited space on Google Drive, of which nothing more was known. As always it is WABetaInfo to allow us to dig into the code: the version 2.22.13.11 in fact, it still does not show anything on the surface, but hides a function on which the messaging platform is working and which could be introduced in one of the upcoming beta for Android.

BACKUP EXPORT

The function we are talking about on this occasion concerns the possibility to export the backup saved on Google Drive. The following screen shows an unprecedented option at the bottom of the page called “Export backup“: once selected, allows you to export the backup made to Drive including”all chats and media (such as photos, videos and files)“. Really useful if WhatsApp really decides to continue its implementation by introducing it in the stable version of the app, but it is still a function stunted.

Yes, because it would be useful to combine yours with the export of the backup restore to Drive via import, so as to have the backup itself available again and ready to be transferred to our smartphone. And so he seems to have plans to do WhatsApp, because apparently the next step will be the implementation of the tool re-import to restore the backup to Google Drive.

Such a function could also be read as a step in the direction of the backup transfer to iOS but more details will be needed to understand exactly what the platform’s intentions are with the introduction of the export-import tool.