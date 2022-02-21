Xiaomi expert mode: five unknown (but very useful) functions of MIUI

A few weeks ago we told you how to delve into MIUI 13 with its tricks and functions, some first steps from the simple to the advanced to familiarize yourself with the ROM. Today we are going to tell you some of the most useful, but little visible, functions of Xiaomi mobiles.

MIUI comes loaded with features, and several of them are not activated very intuitively. However, once you know them, we are sure that you will use them a few times a day, since they are as useful as they are curious.

A look at…

MIUI 12 ALL THE NEWS and when can we INSTALL IT

Partial screenshots

Partial screenshots are available on both MIUI 13 and MIUI 12.5. However, for reasons known only to Xiaomi, are not active on most phones. But that’s what apps are for, and specifically Set Edit, an app that allows us to modify system values.

Open the Set Edit app

Once the app is open, click on ‘Add New Setting’.

Now write this: three_gesture_long_press

Next write: partial_screen_shot

With this, we are telling the system that when we make a long press with three fingers, we activate the partial captures. A very useful function to have screenshots cropped directly by us.

Capture the entire web or app

Continuing with the screenshots, there is a function that is quite visible, but that remains unknown since it does not encourage us to click on it too much. When you take a screenshot with your Xiaomi mobile, click on the ‘Slide’ button and see how a complete capture of the web or app you are on begins to be made.

We can stop at any time so that the capture ends where we want. This file will be heavier and longer than a normal photo, but it allows us to in a single image have much more content.

Program the do not disturb mode in detail and in seconds

Another quite unknown trick in MIUI is that of schedule do not disturb mode from anywhere in the system. You simply have to click on the three points that appear above the volume bar. From here you can set the timer of do not disturb modea simple trick that can save you a few valuable minutes.

Block apps from running in the background

MIUI likes to consume resources, and for this it is forced to kill background processes in order to save battery power. If you want this not to happen, you have to long press on any app within multitasking. A lock icon will appear, indicating that even if you clear multitasking, the app will still be “alive”.

Boost your CPU in a second

And finally, a trick that we already told you about and we will refresh you again: activate the high performance mode in a single touch. This is a somewhat hidden function inside the new Xiaomi control center.

You just have to open the control center and hit the edit button. Now you will find the shortcuts that you can add and, among them, there is the “performance mode”. Once you activate it, you will force the CPU to work more vigorously, and the performance of your Xiaomi will be higherin exchange for consuming a little more energy.