Samsung Doubles Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 4 Storage | Rumor

It seems that with its next leaflets, Samsung is ready to double … The storage memory at least. SamMobile says that the fourth generation Galaxy Z Fold can be configured with 1 TB of internal storage, whereas the current Z Fold 3 stops at 512 GB, while the next Z Flip will arrive at 512, while the current model is limited to 256 GB.

The source claims that as regards the Z Fold 4 it will start from 256 GB and an intermediate cut from 512 GB is also planned; so exactly the same as for the Z Fold 3. It is unclear whether the more generous option will be available on all variants, but the source cites confirmations for at least three: SM-F936J, SM-F936N, and SM-F936W. For reference, it should be remembered that in Europe models ending in “B” generally arrive, but, we repeat: the list is not necessarily complete.

Side Z Flip the scenario is similar: basically there are all cuts seen on the third generation, or 128 and 256 GB, plus this unreleased 512 GB. The exact confirmed models are SM-F7210, SM-F721U1 and SM-F721N. Not even here, in short, do we have direct confirmations for our market.

Unfortunately, there are no advances on prices. The source speculates on a possible maintenance of those of last year e a $ 50 premium (compared to the immediately preceding memory cut) for more abundant storage. Here too, it is difficult to draw parallels with our market, however it is worth remembering that the Z Fold 4 will not be the first Samsung smartphone with such a large storage memory: at the beginning of the year this option was also made available on Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the list price was € 200 higher than that with 512 GB.