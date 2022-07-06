Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro breaks the line between sports band and smartwatch

- Advertisement -

After the recent presentation of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7, the company has just announced in China the arrival of the new Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Proa model of larger size and specifications that is notably closer to the experience of smart watches, while maintaining a notably cheaper price.

With a 1.64-inch 280 x 456 pixel AMOLED screen (at 326 pixels per inch), this device is substantially wider than most fitness trackers. And it is that in fact, Xiaomi has sought to highlight this quality with some additional features. The wider screen allows more information to fit on the screen at once, with 180 new watch faces showing more information, allowing for more elaborate designs.

In addition, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro are cCompatible with up to 117 different exercise modes, with some illustrated aids; as well as of course to offer all the usual health tracking capabilitiessuch as pedometer, sleep quality, heart rate, and even blood oxygen level.

While Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro does not have all the functions of a full smartwatch (such as support for third-party apps running on the device itself), It has several advantages over common activity bracelets, such as the display of notifications from your phone, as well as some additional features such as NFC support for mobile payments, or water resistance up to 5 ATM, allowing us to use it while swimming or showering. In addition, the large screen design not only allows you to see more information at a glance, but also helps make the device look more like a watch/fashion accessory than a device that you obviously only use to track your steps or monitor Your training.

Finally, this band stands out for equipping a 235 mAh battery, capable of offering up to 12 days of duration of autonomy for typical use, or up to 6 days with intensive use, taking advantage of all the functions such as real-time heart rate monitoring throughout the day.

Availability and price

At the moment only Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro available for pre-orders in China, we can see starting prices of 379 yuan (approximately 55 euros to change), although it is very likely that we will see a slight increase in price if it goes on sale internationally.

