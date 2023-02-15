5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsXiaomi launches a new TV Stick: it has 4K resolution and now...

Xiaomi launches a new TV Stick: it has 4K resolution and now supports Dolby Vision

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
1676451085 637103 1676451128 rrss normal.jpg
1676451085 637103 1676451128 rrss normal.jpg
- Advertisement -

Xiaomi’s machinery never seems to stop, and an example of what we say is that it is continuously launching new devices so that users don’t look to other brands to buy terminals or all kinds of accessories. Among the latter there is a new one that surely attracts attention: the TV Stick 4K. Officially announced in India, but it is hoped that sooner or later it will reach other regions such as Spain, the product we are talking about allows you to use the Android TV operating system (specifically in its eleventh version) on televisions that do not integrate it. This, among other things, makes it possible to get much more out of TV, since you can install a large number of applications that work perfectly, such as games or all those that allow access to streaming platforms. In order for everything to work perfectly, the new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, which is similar in shape to Amazon’s Fire TV, has quite competent hardware: Quad-core processor with Cortex A35 architecture and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU 2 GB of RAM· Storage of eight gigabytes Good connectivity and image quality In the first case, it must be said that everything that is needed for this equipment to access the Internet and connect with accessories or televisions is present. In the first case, it has Dual Band WiFi, so the stability when transmitting data is adequate. On the other hand, it has Bluetooth 5.0 to synchronize accessories such as game controllers, and the option chosen to establish the connection with TVs is HDMI, so its compatibility is excellent. By the way, the power is acquired through a USB port. Regarding image quality, it should be noted that the maximum resolution that the Xiaomi accessory can be used with is 4K, which fits perfectly with current televisions. Therefore, it does not require any scaling to enjoy the highest possible definition. A good detail of this model is that it is compatible with Dolby Vision, which ensures great color accuracy and a very high dynamic range. Besides, in the sound there is no lack of the possibility of using Dolby Atmos. Control and price of this Xiaomi player There are new features in the remote control, which is infrared and quite effective. Without missing a microphone to use the Google assistant, this time more buttons are included to access video platforms directly, raising the number to four. As far as price is concerned, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K costs only 57 euros in exchange… an extremely competitive price if it is maintained when it arrives in our country. >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

How climate change can impact your finances

Kristy Jiayi Xu got an unwelcome surprise this New Year’s Eve: The roof of...
Tech News

15 euros free to buy on Amazon: it’s that easy to get

The amazon discounts They are already common. However, everything will depend on whether...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.