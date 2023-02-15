Privacy Sandbox for Android, now available in beta for some users

Privacy Sandbox is a new system being developed by Google to allow advertisers to show ads to the people they are interested in, but without having to track each person individually.

Before the Privacy Sandbox, advertisers used “cookies” to track what people did online. With cookies, you could tell what websites someone visited, what products they looked at, and more. Privacy Sandbox is different because it uses groups of people with similar interests to display ads. For example, if a group of people share a common interest, such as sports, Privacy Sandbox will allow advertisers to show sports-related ads to that group of people instead of tracking each person individually.

Privacy Sandbox is being developed because there are new privacy laws that make it more difficult to track people individually, as advertisers used to. Google is trying to make their system more private and less intrusive, and Privacy Sandbox is one way they’re trying to do that. However, some critics say that the Privacy Sandbox isn’t enough and that Google is still tracking people in other ways.

Arrival of Privacy Sandbox

The fact is that Google has launched in beta version “Privacy Sandbox” for Android, its new user tracking system.

Once the system is up and running, Google will block other tracking methods, such as third-party cookies. However, the Privacy Sandbox system on Android is still an addition to the individual tracking that already occurs on Android devices, and Google has no plans to reduce this type of tracking. The company has stated that it will support the features of existing ad platforms for at least two years and will provide important notice before any changes.

The Privacy Sandbox system is available in beta for select Android 13 devices. Users who are selected for the beta will receive a notification. The UI will allow users to block “interests” for which they do not want to see ads. Google’s adoption of the Privacy Sandbox system is especially important, as the company earns around 80% of its revenue from advertising. By forcing ads into your browser and operating system, Google seeks to maintain its ad revenue at a time when the ad market has been hit by new privacy regulations.