Xiaomi 13: release date, models, prices and everything we think we know about them

Except for some specific changes to adapt nomenclatures, such as the case that led Xiaomi itself to delete its surname ‘Mi’ last year, the truth is that the brands are predictable. So if this year we have welcomed the Xiaomi 12 (technically at the end of 2021), at the end of this same 2022 we will have to celebrate the arrival of the Xiaomi 13. Or the Xiaomi 13which rarely lands a solo model.

There are still many moons left for that to happen but we are already starting to receive some rumors involving the future Xiaomi 13. It is time to start collecting them here, at an article that we will update every time new information appears in order to have a photograph of what is going to be presented (if nothing changes) at the end of this month of December. Go for it.

What models will there be Xiaomi 13?

As we have said before, manufacturers are usually quite predictable except at specific times when a model is ‘loaded’ or they take the opportunity to extend the line. So if nothing changes in Xiaomi for the next season that would start in December, the Xiaomi 13 should be the following:

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13Ultra

Until now, Ultra series models they have been quite erratic in their international distribution policy but in recent generations we have seen them set foot in our country. That is why we included the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in those that we would have for sale in Spain, because we have already seen the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra arrive, and possibly with the Xiaomi 12 Ultra it will happen again when it is presented.

When will the Xiaomi 13 be presented?

If everything goes as in previous seasons, the logical thing is that the Xiaomi 13 will serve to close the year in China, arriving almost at the end of December of this same 2022. Another thing will be when they are presented for the international market. This year, for example, The international Xiaomi 12 arrived in the first week of Aprilfour months later than their (original) Chinese counterparts.

So we can expect the Xiaomi 13 (the normal and Pro models) to be presented in China when this month of December 2022 is about to end, and that they finally arrive in Europe a few months later. Maybe coinciding with the next MWC23 from Barcelona at the end of February or a few weeks later. And as for the Xiaomi 13 Lite and Xiaomi 13 Ultra models, they will surely arrive after their other brothers, already well into 2023.

What features have been leaked from the Xiaomi 13?

At the moment there are few leaks that tell us about the future Xiaomi 13 but there are some characteristics that we can take more or less for granted. For example, for battery purposes, it is logical to think that in the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, at least, we will have the famous 200W fast charge with which Xiaomi has ‘threatened’ us for a long time.

In terms of processor, for example, and given that Xiaomi is betting on the latest Qualcomm chips for its creations, everything would point to Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro with the Future Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 of the North Americans. Possibly starting from 8GB of RAM, although we may have some surprises in this regard for next season.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is practically guaranteed for the Xiaomi 13, as is a fast charge of vertigo

Speaking of cameras, we can expect at least three rear sensors. one for photography normalanother for photography super wide angle and one for optical zoom, which in the Xiaomi 12 has also been combined with macro photography by having a very close focus. And for the front, at least we would repeat with the 20 megapixels of the current Xiaomi 12 or perhaps the bet would be raised.

As for the operating system, everything indicates that Android 13 will run through its veins, which is already in its beta phase, and that it will carry MIUI 14 on it, the next big version of Xiaomi’s proprietary layer. Although he could start his career with MIUI 13 depending on the development deadlines of its manufacturer.

What price will the Xiaomi 12 have?

Again it’s time to look at the current generation to see what Xiaomi has done with its prices, because a significant rise is not expected for next year’s models since the brand has already given a rush with the arrival of the Xiaomi Mi 10. So Well, and taking into account that they would be equivalent prices, we can calculate the possible price of the Xiaomi 13.

Xiaomi 13 Basic (8GB) : 799.99 euros

: 799.99 euros Xiaomi 13 top (12GB) : 899.99 euros

: 899.99 euros Basic Xiaomi 13 Pro (8GB) : 999.99 euros

: 999.99 euros Xiaomi 13 Pro top (12GB): 1,099.99 euros

Will the Xiaomi 13 have 5G connectivity?

This we can affirm, because 5G reached the high ranges of Xiaomi to stay. Although we still see mid-range and low-end Xiaomi phones arrive without 5G, as well as Redmi or POCO models, with the Xiaomi 13 we have no doubt that both will have 5G connectivity.

Especially considering that they will bet on the leading Qualcomm chip for the next season and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will have yes or yes with 5G brand of the house thanks to its Snapdragon X70 modem (this name is not official, but it would be the logical one)

As we have said, we will keep this article updated with the news that comes to us about the future Xiaomi 13.