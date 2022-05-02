Met Eireann weather forecast a scorcher as Dublin to be as hot as Athens

Good morning, folks! We have some great news this morning as Met Eireann has revealed when summer weather will finally arrive.

Temperatures are set to hit near 20 degrees towards the end of the week with sunny spells, light breezes, and dry conditions.

Today will be a warm, sunny day with temperatures hitting the highs of 17 degrees in Dublin similar to Athens, Greece.

It will be a mostly dry day with some scattered showers developing this afternoon.

Tonight will see clear spells and some further showers with some patches of mist and fog developing. Temperatures will hit the lows of 8 to 11 degrees.

Mist and fog patches will clear tomorrow morning to give way to ” a fair amount of dry weather but some showers also,” a Met Eireann forecaster said.

Temperatures will range between 14 and 15 degrees.

While there is no further forecast for Dublin, here is what the national outlook says:

Tuesday night

The forecaster continued: “It will be mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle spreading eastwards across the country.

“Rainfall amounts will be small. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with light westerly breezes.

Wednesday

“Wednesday morning will be mostly cloudy with scattered light showers, which will mostly die out by noon.

“The afternoon and evening will be brighter with some sunshine. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Wednesday night

“It will be mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain developing overnight. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with some mist and fog patches and light west to southwest breezes.

Thursday

“It will be mostly cloudy with some showery rain, but with brighter intervals also. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds. there’ll be further outbreaks of rain on Thursday night.

Friday

“On Friday, outbreaks of rain will gradually clear eastwards and it will brighten up with sunshine and a few showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 or 19 degrees with light northwest breezes.

Further outlook

“It looks like the weekend will be mainly dry with sunny spells, light breezes and temperatures in the high teens and possibly touching 20 degrees at times.”

