Xbox Indicates Death Stranding Could Coming to PC Game Pass Soon

The official Xbox account for PC Game Pass has indicated that the PlayStation exclusive death Stranding could be coming to the service soon.

Last Tuesday (16), the PC Game Pass account photo was exchanged and accompanied by a cryptic message. However, fans noticed that the landscape was taken from Death Stranding.

Despite the PC version being published by 505, it wouldn’t be the first time the PlayStation Studios game has appeared on the rival service. In April of last year, Sony’s San Diego Studio released MLB The Show 22 on Xbox Game Pass.

Death Stranding was originally released on PlayStation 4 as an exclusive, but the PC version was not published by Sony, which does not preclude it from reaching the PC Game Pass catalog. Earlier this year, the Director’s Cut was released for the PC.

Recently, Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima revealed on his Twitter that he is editing a trailer near Gamescom 2022, where Geoff Keighley is producing Opening Night Live, which is packed with announcements and news. It is worth noting that Kojima often partners with Keighley to advertise his productions.

In June, Kojima Productions announced a new partnership with Xbox Game Studios to produce a new platform game unlike anything before, leveraging the power of the cloud. According to Kojima, with Microsoft’s cloud technology and the change in the industry trend, he will be able to challenge himself to bring an unprecedented concept, but it will take some time to materialize.

Death Stranding is currently available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

