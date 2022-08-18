Adidas’ new wireless headphones can be charged in other types of light besides solar

RPT-02 SOL is the name of the new wireless earphone from that promises a good operation regardless of weather conditions. The announcement was made in 2021 by the sports brand, which teamed up with companies such as Zound Industries to produce the headset. It arrives to replace the RPT-01, which promised 40 hours of autonomy in playback.

This, in turn, has a battery life that can reach 80h, that is, twice the capacity. However, this is not the only novelty, as this is a phone model that charges by solar energy. Although it is not something innovative, since companies like Urbanista have launched products with similar ideas, it is a technology that is not present in the vast majority of on the market.