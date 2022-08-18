Adidas’ new wireless headphones can be charged in other types of light besides solar

RPT-02 SOL is the name of the new wireless earphone from adidas that promises a good operation regardless of weather conditions. The announcement was made in 2021 by the sports brand, which teamed up with companies such as Zound Industries to produce the headset. It arrives to replace the RPT-01, which promised 40 hours of autonomy in playback.
This, in turn, has a battery life that can reach 80h, that is, twice the capacity. However, this is not the only novelty, as this is a phone model that charges by solar energy. Although it is not something innovative, since companies like Urbanista have launched products with similar ideas, it is a technology that is not present in the vast majority of headphones on the market.
The structure of the headset also attracts attention, as it is made of materials that combine nylon and recycled plastic. The solar energy part is the result of a partnership with Powerfoyle, a Swedish technology company that helped in the production of cells, which are flexible and are located on the top of the phone.
The best part about this is that it is no longer necessary to leave the phone in bright sunlight. Now, virtually any light source is enough to charge it. That way, the artificial lighting in your home can do this job without any kind of problem. The product certification is IPX4, which does not make it waterproof, but it helps to resist sweat and splash.
The product is not yet available in international stores, but should hit the market on August 23rd. As for the price, the RPT-02 SOL will cost $229, or R$1178 at the current price.