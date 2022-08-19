World Cup 2022: in addition to the physical edition, sticker album gets digital version

Collectors on duty should already find on newsstands starting this Friday (19) the new 2022 World Cup sticker , which also requires the purchase of several packages and patience and luck when exchanging your stickers with others. collectors. However, in to the classic physical version, Panini kept the tradition of the last s and also released a version of the album for those who want to join the game in a different way. with an app only available for Android (for now) and a web version, the digital album is now available for free and will not require users to spend tubes on digital images. In this case, to complete the virtual collection of 434 stickers, there is a system of daily packages, as well as promotional codes and a system of exchanges between groups or strangers, to encourage interactivity in the months leading up to the football competition.





It will be possible to join up to ten friends to send and receive stickers from the connections, including an indication of which region the image came from. Remembering that there are 12 stickers for each of the teams, considering the coat of arms, in addition to a series of different images, such as the Cup logo, the mascot and the ball. - Advertisement - The partnership with Coca-Cola also brings extra stickers to collect that need to be scanned from the physical album to become digital items in the app. The physical album cover and individual envelopes will also give in-game benefits, as will the purchase of branded soft drinks.





The game is completed with the arrival of the golden figures, which require the fulfillment of several “challenges”, such as opening a certain number of packages, inviting friends to the game, etc. Pixel 2/2 XL will not receive any more updates after December It is possible to play as a guest — but not recommended. In this case, the ideal is to make an account on the FIFA website to be able to save your progress and still receive some bonuses in the game. Access the game by clicking on this link, or by downloading the app below!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

