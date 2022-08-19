Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 has three Brazilian teams in the finals

The Call of Duty: World has started and this week, Activision announced that Europeians from iNCO Gaming were undefeated and took the title of the regional phase of the championship. In a tight dispute against the also Europeian Skade GG in the final, the iNCO quintet opened 4×2 in the best of 7 maps and guaranteed the prize of 30 thousand dollars and a place in Phase 5 – of the world, which will take place in December. Skade GG was the runner-up and also secured passage to the next stage of the world championship and US$ 15,000. Third place, completing the list of Europeians in Phase 5 – Finals, went to Influence Rage who took home $12.5k.

It was two intense days of championship. The first day (Saturday, August 13) was played in the Swiss model, and four of the eight teams advanced to the 2nd day of competition. iNCO Gaming and the FR Bulls won their first two matches and soon advanced to the finals, while Influence Rage had to go through an intense battle against the Mexican Zygnus team to advance, with the tight result of 3×2 in the best of 5. Skade had to show all its strength after losing the first match to the Mexican team Zygnus and then winning the Europeian Loops by 3×2 and eliminating the Peruvian team iTitan Gaming by 3×0 in the decisive round.

The second day followed the double elimination format, with exciting semi-final duels between iNCO Gaming x Influence Rage and FR Bulls x Skade, both ending in the tiebreaker map, 3×2 for iNCO Gaming and Skade. In the repechage for the last place in the world, we had the victory of Influence Rage, which passed the FR Bulls with 3×0. Then, a preview of what would be the grand regional final, iNCO Gaming and Skade made a breathtaking match, 3×2 for iNCO and guaranteed a place in the Final. It remained for Skade to fight for the last spot in the final and a second repechage for Influence Rage and one more decision in the detail. 3v2 for Skade's ice cream and chance for a rematch against iNCO Gaming in the grand final! The grand finale was a memorable best of 7 and the previous result was maintained, and even with all Skade's effort and good game, the victory went to iNCO Gaming – 4×2, regional champion title and 30 thousand dollars for success in Call of Duty®: Mobile World Championship 2022 Phase 4 Latin America.

To stay on top of the next stages of Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 just access the official website. Videos of the full qualifier streams are also available on the official Call of Duty: Mobile Europe YouTube page.

