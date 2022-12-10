Working together in Google Slides is easier with this new feature

Google Slides is getting a new update that brings an interesting dynamic for teamwork.

While it already enables file sharing and teamwork on editing a presentation, the new feature makes collaboration even easier.

New option to work together in Google Slides

The Google team wants to make real-time collaboration on a presentation much simpler and more convenient. And for this, it has launched a new function that allows you to collaborate with other users in real time with a different dynamic.

To make use of this function, it is only necessary to go to the top menu of the presentation and click on the user’s avatar or profile photo. When we carry out this action we will see that it is marked as “Following” on the avatar.

In other words, you will automatically jump to the slide that that user is looking at or editing, and you will be able to follow their entire journey without taking any extra action. That way, they can collaborate in real time throughout the presentation without needing to communicate by other means.

And of course, you can unfollow that person at any time. On the other hand, if the presentation is updated or the user leaves the file, the dynamic is automatically cut off. And you will have to “Follow” your collaborator again for real-time work. And the same applies if you switch to another device or enter Presentation Mode.

This feature will be enabled by default, so you won’t need to make any changes to the settings. As the Google team mentions, this new dynamic is available to both Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, as well as users with personal accounts.

If you still don’t see this option in Google Slides when you’re working with your team, don’t worry, the update is rolling out over time.