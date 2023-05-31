Women-centric sports betting site BettingLadies.com partners to expand its reach

Newly launched women’s betting community BettingLadies.com has already snagged a partnership, announcing that the sports betting marketplace BettorEdge will offer access to its betting picks and instructional content.

Newport Beach, California-based BettingLadies.com, launched earlier this month, is a sports betting community for women with training videos, daily betting tips and expert commentary. All content on the site is written, created and produced by women creators who provide sports betting…