With Wristcam from the Apple Watch even video calls, but you can’t buy it

Wristcam is a little-known Apple Watch accessory in our area, but it has been around for some time. The reason is simple: although it was launched in late 2020, it was never distributed in Europe. Unfortunately, some would say, because the idea is interesting. Wristcam is a strap for Apple smartwatch with two cameras, a 2 megapixel one facing the wearer, the other 8 megapixel instead frames anything else.

The accessory returns to be talked about because the company has just announced a update that will allow you to make video calls. In fact, Wristcam is independent from the Apple Watch: it has its own battery for a declared autonomy of one day, it connects to Wi-Fi to download firmware updates such as the upcoming one, and, in fact, it has cameras (provided by Sony) that the Apple Watch simply doesn’t have (and won’t, at least not until 2024).

Previously they were used to take photos and record videos, but now you can make video calls to other Wristcam users or to those who have installed the company’s app on the iPhone, which needless to say is free. This is obviously an important novelty, because in fact will allow some to do without the iPhone altogether in several circumstances, especially to those who own the Apple Watch variant with LTE connectivity.