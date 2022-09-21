Windows 11 receives its big update, this is the best it includes

- Advertisement -

As expected, Microsoft has announced that the for Windows 11 is a reality. The iteration is called 22H2, and it has a large number of features that allow it to improve significantly in sections that are important to most users. We tell you what is the best that has been deployed. The update we are talking about has been deployed in more than 190 countries, including Spain. Among the novelties that you will find in the new version of Windows 11 you will find everything from improvements in the aesthetic section to options that significantly advance security and productivity. Even the playful section has not been left aside with the aim of optimizing the operation with the games. The great improvements that come to Windows 11 Next, we leave a list with the great advances that the new version of the Microsoft operating system brings, which, we must not forget, is the most used worldwide in an overwhelming way compared to the rest . This is the most important thing that comes to the development of the Redmond company: Possibility to create folders in the Start Menu and, now, the docking area is adjustable. It is now possible to drag and drop on the taskbar both with files and with apps. This makes it possible to open applications directly. New feature for Spotlight-type wallpapers. Significant improvement to Windows Shell with usability and interface changes. Improved Smart Application Control that allows you to block applications and scripts (such as macros) that are not signed by Windows 11 and are not trusted by us. New camera and audio options in Windows Studio, with improvements such as voice focus or background blur. File Explorer can now work with tabs. New security page for families with more options. Clipchamp video editor offers major improvements, as well as the inbox app. Added option to Uninstall Updates on the History page. This possibility is in the Windows Update section, within Settings. Now OneDrive has better integration and it is possible to pin files from the quick access area in File Explorer. Important improvements, but of less significance Apart from what was mentioned before, the North American company has influenced other novelties that, although important, may have less significance. Of course, it is not a bad idea to know them and, therefore, we list them below: New power management option with better preconfigured options in the Settings. The print queue is improved to obtain more details of the jobs. a daily image from Bing as desktop background.You can write an email while sharing a file in the corresponding window.Inclusion of live subtitles in the entire operating system, including videos and audios.Improved Task Manager interface.New gestures for touch screen computers. Ability to fit multiple tabs in the Edge browser, a more suitable interface for drag and drop is also included. >