How Giorgia Meloni’s Italy could plummet

Next month it will be 100 years since Benito Mussolini launched his fascist coup in . This Sunday the 25th, it is almost certain that the country will elect , a former post-fascist and Eurosceptic, as the new prime minister. So far, investors have not blinked.

Meloni is the favorite to replace Mario Draghi, the respected technocrat who helped save the euro a decade ago. However, the difference between the 10-year Italian and German government bond yields is 2.3 percentage points, the same level as when the Super Mario government began to collapse in July.

Italy is likely to deal with Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy, which polls show will be the leading party after the election. But there is also the risk in the medium term that the country’s huge debt will spiral out of control. That happen under his watch or, given the short lives of most Italian governments, under another prime minister.

Meloni’s right-wing alliance promises to lower taxes and increase early retirement options. But investors are reassured that he has abandoned his Euroscepticism, and he says that tax cuts depend on the state of the country’s finances, which he promises will be safe in his hands.

Italy’s next prime minister will want to avoid the fate of previous governments that fell out with the EU over fiscal policy. Silvio Berlusconi was ousted from power in 2011 after 10-year bond yields soared to 4.9 points above Germany’s. The Giuseppe Conte-led anti-austerity coalition, which collapsed in 2019, faced a similar experience.

Investors are also relaxed that the EU is showing more solidarity than during the crisis a decade ago. In response to the pandemic, it launched a mechanism made up of cheap loans and grants. Italy will receive the largest share: 192,000 million, equivalent to almost 10% of national income.

The EU has also suspended fiscal rules that force members to keep deficits below 3% of GDP, a suspension that could be extended as a result of the energy crisis. Thus, Meloni will not have to cut spending or raise taxes immediately.

The invasion of Ukraine has also strengthened EU solidarity. Meloni’s constant criticism of Putin has earned her points in parts of the EU, even though many disagree with her views on LGBT rights and immigration.

The ECB also has a new tool to stop the fragmentation of the euro zone. It will buy the bonds of governments that suffer speculative attacks, as long as their debt is sustainable. No one wants Italy to go into a tailspin and drag France or Spain down with it.

The problem is that Italy’s public debt, which the IMF expects to end the year at 148% of national income, is close to being unsustainable. It has gotten there from 104% in 2007 in the wake of the financial crisis, the collapse of the euro zone or the pandemic. Also, you have found it difficult to get out of your debt. In real terms, the country’s national income is almost exactly where it was 20 years ago.

Optimists point out that inflation and the recovery from the pandemic-induced recession have helped reduce debt from 155% of GDP in 2020. But these are temporary factors. The ECB is determined to bring inflation back to its 2% target and rising energy costs may push Italy into another recession.

Also, the era of near-zero rates is over. Italy’s 10-year government bond now yields 4.1%, higher than when alarm bells last sounded in 2018 and early 2019. Rome is paying an average of 2.5% on its debt because it borrowed a lot when rates were low, but the average cost is going up.

Let’s see what things will look like once the energy crisis is over and post-pandemic recovery funds have been depleted. Let us charitably imagine that Italy’s average cost of debt is then just 3% and its trend growth rate 1%. If inflation returned to 2%, Rome would have to post a primary budget surplus (before interest payments) year after year to reduce its debt ratio.

Draghi’s plans see Italy running a primary deficit until 2025. So getting the country’s debt under control may not seem like the most pressing issue. But Meloni lacks Draghi’s credibility. She is an inexperienced leader whose only previous government job was as youth minister.

Furthermore, his decision to abandon Euroscepticism appears to be one of convenience. As such, he could hug her again if she thought he was interested in her. After all, the Italian electorate is fickle. In the last elections, in 2018, the Brothers of Italy obtained only 4.3% of the vote, while the League, Meloni’s main ally, won 17.4%. Now the polls show Meloni’s party with 25%, compared to approximately half of the League.

Although it seems that the right-wing alliance will win a large majority, it will be unstable, says Roberto D’Alimonte, a political scientist. The League has completely different policies than Meloni: its leader, Matteo Salvini, sympathizes with Putin and wants to increase spending.

Salvini will not necessarily sidetrack Meloni: his party could replace him with a more moderate leader. There is also a slim chance that Meloni could join forces with some centrist parties if he does well for them in the election. In extremis, Draghi could even return to the Government.

But there is also a scenario in which Meloni returns to the most extreme policies to avoid being outdone. He might think that the EU would continue to maintain financial support for Italy, since it would not have the guts for a confrontation. But if the ECB then refused to buy Italian debt, and if neither side batted an eyelid, things would blow up.

This is not the central scenario for the markets. It is much more likely that Italy will continue to limp. But if growth remains low and rates rise, investors will be nervous again.