Windows 11: List of compatible processors includes new chips from AMD, Intel and Qualcomm

Microsoft released, without fanfare, an updated list of processors compatible with Windows 11. After the release of the “Moment 3” update, the new list of supported chips now includes the latest products and some old models launched by the main manufacturers of chips. hardware: AMD, Intel and Qualcomm. Among the new processors supported by AMD, it is possible to highlight the insertion of Ryzen 3 4100, Ryzen 5 4500, Ryzen 5 5500 and Ryzen 5 5600. These models were released last year as cheaper alternatives to the AM4 socket. The addition was expected, as its specifications meet the minimum requirements of Windows 11.

In addition to these, Microsoft recognized models equipped with AMD's 3D V-Cache technology, such as the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Other additions to the list include processors showcased at CES 2023 such as the Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600, and chips for current and previous generations of laptops. On Intel's side, the list also includes the new 13th generation mobile processors, including the Core i5-1334U, Core i5-1335U, Core i5-13500HS, among others. In the desktop segment, the Core i9-13900KS, which boasts a clock speed of 6 GHz, has finally been included as compatible hardware on Microsoft's list.

Last but not least, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 has finally appeared on the list of processors compatible with the system. Based on that platform, Microsoft SQ3 has also been added. It should be remembered that this chip is used in the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, the brand’s notebook that hit the market already running Windows 11.

Although the minimum operating system requirements are considered restrictive by many users, some have managed to install Windows 11 on machines with processors and memory configurations far below what Microsoft requires.

