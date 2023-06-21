Free game! Prime Gaming advances Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition redemption

A amazon announced this Thursday (15) that it has advanced the Free Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition game redemption. Initially, the game was planned in the June calendar to be released on Prime Gaming next Thursday (22). According to the company, with the release of the Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Prime Gaming made four free games available to subscribers this week. O RPG “extra” released promises over 100 hours of adventures.

To redeem the game, all you need is an Amazon account. Prime Gaming store and click here. If you are not already a Prime member, Click here and sign! In addition to Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Prime members will be able to download the following games for free this week: The Super Spy;

Top Hunter;

SteamWorld Dig 2.