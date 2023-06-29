Windows 11 Insider Preview tests access to websites with facial biometrics through the Hello platform

- Advertisement -

Windows 11 is testing new security features that replace the traditional alphanumeric password format with a more advanced mechanism based on face and finger biometric data. This experimental novelty was released by the developer in the Insider Preview version (23486) initially reaching only beta testers. With the latest update released by Microsoft, users can leverage Windows Hello to unlock access to programs and websites that support the functionality. In this case, the individual will have to prove his identity by entering the PIN registered on the platform, or with a life check by face or fingerprint.

As Microsoft explains on its blog, Insider Preview channel users can set up this extra layer of protection on websites that support the access key. Among the supported apps are Edge, a native Windows browser, and Google Chrome, through the security settings of PC browsers. - Advertisement - For now, there is still no information about when this function will be available in the stable build of Windows 11, so anyone who wants to experience this improvement in Hello must opt ​​for the Insider Preview version. This version is experimental and may experience bugs and other issues during use.

Last Tuesday (27), Windows 11 was contemplated with the update KB5027303 that added several new features in the software and fixed the main problems reported by the community, including the kernel failure, the ability to show seconds in the system tray and more .