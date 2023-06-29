Nubank expands portfolio with personal loan insurance

Nubank announced this Wednesday (28) that customers who take out a personal loan in the company’s app now have a financial protection alternative to combat unexpected events and keep their installments up to date. This is possible through Nubank Parcela Segura, an inaugural version of insurance known in the market as credit life.

This is a partnership with Chubb Seguros, which will be gradually made available to all eligible users to obtain credit through a personal loan at Nubank. The partnership also enables the operation of Nubank Vida and Nu Vidas Together life insurance and Nubank Celular Seguro.

Nubank’s new insurance product presents itself as an alternative during the 100% digital flow of taking out a personal loan in the app, with a guided experience. Nubank Parcela Segura helps cover the payment of loan installments in case of income impacted by loss of formal employment or accidents resulting in disability or death. Protection covers three to six installments of the loan, depending on the user’s needs.