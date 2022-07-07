Windows 11 has greatly improved its performance and is already “side by side” with Windows 10

- Advertisement -

When Windows 11 was released, one of the most controversial issues was not its new interface, but the loss of performance it showed in certain situations compared to Windows 10. That loss of performance was very marked with the Ryzen processors, but in the end were resolved thanks to two major updatesone at the operating system level that came from Microsoft and another at the chipset level that was released by AMD itself.

The fact is that, shortly after the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft itself promised that it would release patches and updates for improve the performance of said operating system. They set that goal for 2022, and after seeing the tests published by Matt Bach, senior lab technician at Puget Systems, we can say that the Redmond giant has kept its promise, since Windows 11 works much better now than a few months ago .

In its latest round of testing to compare Windows 10 and Windows 11 for video editing, rendering, and game development tasks, Matt confirmed that the former was normally faster than Windows 11, and in some cases made a substantial difference. However, over time, and after the arrival of different updates, not only has the performance of Windows 11 improved, but many of its problems have also disappeared.

Windows 11 is still not the absolute winner, but the difference those updates have made is very noticeable. For example, in Adobe Premiere Pro the difference between Windows 10 and Windows 11 was small, but enough to give the first victory. In VRay CUDA the performance difference in favor of Windows 11 was 20%and in Unreal Engine 4.26 the victory of Windows 11 is overwhelming, although in this last case everything seems to indicate that it is due to a bug that affects Windows 10 and that prevents it from efficiently using the hybrid architecture of Alder Lake-S , since as we can see in the attached graphs, that difference in favor of Windows 11 is less with AMD processors.

The requirements of Windows 11 are higher than those of Windows 10, and said operating system It consumes more resources so for those users who have a modest configuration the latter is still the best option. In any case, if you decide to install Windows 11 you can improve performance by following these steps.

If you want view all performance data and delve into the details of this performance comparison you just have to enter this link.

