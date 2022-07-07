HomeTech GiantsAppleApple Watch 8 will also be rugged: it will have the largest...

Apple Watch 8 will also be rugged: it will have the largest display ever

Apple Watch Series 8 will arrive in September along with the new generation of iPhone. As well as the smartphone, the smartwatch is also particularly expected, considering the success that the current Series 7 and the cheaper SE are having on the market. The rumors are not lacking, indeed, considering that there is still the middle summer rumors are all too frequent, risking to generate confusion and disseminate information that is not entirely correct.

There is certainly one of the most authoritative voices on the Apple landscape Mark Gurmanwhich on Bloomberg tries to bring order by revealing us what should we expect from Apple in September.

They will be three Apple Watch presented shortly: Series 8 “traditional”, the unprecedented rugged And the renewed SE. The first and third will keep more or less the same size of the display – while the rugged will be the real novelty of the year, with a larger screen, a resistant metal case and a larger battery. In summary:

  • Apple Watch Series 8: 1.9 “(45mm)
  • Apple Watch rugged: 2 “- will have 7% more screen than current generation. Resolution will be 410×502 pixels (396×484 pixels on Apple Watch 7 45mm)
A larger area, says Gurman, will be ideal for showing more information on the screen, given that watchOS 9 has introduced several new features, including unpublished dials and complications, as well as the ability to view more data on physical activity (find the details in the article below). If so, it will be the third time that Apple expands the diagonal of the Apple Watch display: it had already happened with Series 4 and Series 7, now it will be the turn of the eighth generation rugged.

Apple vs Qualcomm, the saga continues: new defeat for Apple
Therefore the difference will not be limited only to the display (whose glass will be unbreakable), but will extend to the material that will be more resistant to falls. Not only that: it will offer specific measurements on hiking and swimming and, as well as the Watch 8 “base”, will detect the body temperature of the wearer.

  • display: 2 “410×502, shatterproof glass
  • processor: S8, with similar performance to S7
  • larger battery than Apple Watch 8
  • durable metal case – rugged
  • functions dedicated to hiking and swimming
  • body temperature detection

