Apple Watch 8 will also be rugged: it will have the largest display ever

Apple Watch Series 8 will arrive in September along with the new generation of iPhone. As well as the smartphone, the smartwatch is also particularly expected, considering the success that the current Series 7 and the cheaper SE are having on the market. The rumors are not lacking, indeed, considering that there is still the middle summer rumors are all too frequent, risking to generate confusion and disseminate information that is not entirely correct.

There is certainly one of the most authoritative voices on the Apple landscape Mark Gurmanwhich on Bloomberg tries to bring order by revealing us what should we expect from Apple in September.

[mb_related_posts1]

They will be three Apple Watch presented shortly: Series 8 “traditional”, the unprecedented rugged And the renewed SE. The first and third will keep more or less the same size of the display – while the rugged will be the real novelty of the year, with a larger screen, a resistant metal case and a larger battery. In summary: