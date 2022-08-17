Windows 11 22H2: September 20?

- Advertisement -

We have been waiting for months for the arrival of 11 22H2, the first major update of the new operating system since its arrival to the first users, which will soon be a year old. And it is that there are many occasions in which we have suggested that, at its launch, Windows 11 was an interesting proposal but with a clear appearance of incomplete. Even with all the news announced in June of last year, there was still the feeling that something was missing, and this only increased when it was verified that, at its launch, some of them (such as compatibility with Android apps and DirectStorage) were still not available. they were available.

Thus, there are many people (and I include myself among them) who think that with Windows 11 22H2 what should have been the initial version of Windows 11 could be completed. In my case, I would swear that I have already raised it on more than one occasion, yes, I have some interest in making the leap (for the moment I stay on Windows 10), but I will wait until I confirm that 22H2 provides the pieces that I have been waiting for for a long time in the new operating system.

I have the feeling that I am not the only one who thinks this way and, furthermore, I also think that Microsoft is also considering this possibility. And this is important, because it can be the catalyst that accelerates the adoption of Windows 11. And, according to the most recent data from StatCounter, Windows 10 continues to accumulate 72.23% of Windows installations, followed by Windows 7 with 11.99%. We have to go to the third position to find Windows 11, with its 11.73%.

Thus, despite the fact that initially it was pointed out that Windows 11 22H2 would arrive in October, a few weeks ago we told you that it would probably be brought forward to September, something that we already theorized about a few months ago (it seems rightly so), although we still needed the exact date. A doubt that seems to be cleared up because, as we can read in The Verge, its sources indicate that Microsoft will release Windows 11 22H2 via Windows Update on Tuesday, September 20.

It remains to be confirmed, of course, that this is the date chosen by Microsoft, and we will also have to see the level of progressiveness of its deployment. However, and even taking into account that those from Redmond will again use a ring system to check the proper functioning of the update, it is expected that it will be carried out as quickly as possible, especially if it is confirmed that this update is what Many users are waiting to make the leap to Windows 11.