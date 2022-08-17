“Dr. Romantic”, the successful Korean medical drama that many expect in Latin America, will come to HBO Max

2016 romantic . (SBS)

“Leave behind the success you achieved, move to a small town to dedicate your life to your disciples and patients. Would you do it?”. It is as described hbo max this 2016 South Korean original drama, which includes comedy and a lot of romance. This TV series was baptized as the Grey’s Anatomy of his country and surroundings, for its plot and the great public that it captivated.

One of the official "Dr. Romantic" posters. (SBS)

Dr Romantic revolves around a doctor named Boo Yong-Joo, who was a renowned surgeon known by the nickname God’s handwho one day suddenly disappeared and no one ever knew exactly why, but then came back as Professor Kim, alias the romantic doctor; and also enjoying his retired life.

On the other hand, there are Kang Dong-Joo, who is a doctor, and Yoo Seo-Jung, who is a doctor. They had both started the race to impress someone else. But when they meet Professor Kim, they learn about the importance of values ​​and love.

Yoo Yeon-seok, South Korean actor and star of “Dr. Romantic.” (Youtube-FNow)

A bit more of the story

As the only doctor in South Korea with triple certification in general surgery, cardiac surgery, and neurosurgery, Bong Yong Joo is the brains and top surgeon at Geodae Hospital in Seoul. However, one day he develops a trauma after the death of his son in the same room, and this causes his disappearance. From that moment Yong Joo decides to change his name to Kim Sa Boo and then comes to work at Doldam Hospital, located in Jeongseon, Gangwon province.

There, he meets Kang Dong Joo and Yoon Seo Jeong, whom he guides to become great great doctors, teaching them to fight against power and money for the sake of patients.

Seo Hyun-jin, South Korean actress starring in the first season of “Dr. Romantic.” (Youtube-Fnow)

Dr Romantic is starring Han Suk-kyu (forbidden dream)Yoo Yeon-seok (narcosantos) Y Seo Hyun-jin (Inner beauty). And it’s an original production of SBS (Seoul Broadcasting System). It was directed by Yoo In Shik and written by Kang Eun Kyung.

Dr Romantic She has obtained about 8 awards in the industry of her country between 2016 and 2017, making her highly recognized. So much so that he also got a second installment. The countries where it has been broadcast so far are Cambodia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and the United States. If you are a fan of Korean dramas and also medical stories, wait for it!

