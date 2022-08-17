Now you, the new function to put on Instagram Reels

Meta today introduced some cool features to add interaction to our .

It is an “Add yours” tag for Reels, both for Facebook and , so that our followers can respond to our video with their own, following a specific message or topic.

The goal is to allow interaction and help viralize topics.

By putting this tag, Reels added by others will appear on a page dedicated to that post. Anyone will be able to see that there is a thread on the subject, and at any time it is possible to check who started the thread to give credit to the original creator.

In addition to allowing interaction by participating in thematic threads, it will also help to meet new people and profiles that may be of interest to us, although it seems that the algorithms are now concentrating on topics, rather than users (we can see content without having to follow the Author).

The tag is a popular feature of Stories, but now we see it in Reels to continue to prioritize short video, as this will encourage users to continue posting diverse content.

In addition to this new tag, it also offers the ability to post Reels from Instagram to Facebook easily, and to automatically create Facebook Reels, with collections made from previously shared Facebook Stories.