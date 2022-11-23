Windows 10 22H2 Update will arrive for all users in the coming days

Microsoft announced on Tuesday (22) that the next major Windows 10 update, known as “22H2”, is ready to be released. available to all users over the next few days🇧🇷 The new version had been announced last month, but big tech chose to release the update for only a few devices. Now, the expectation is that all users running the older version of the operating system will receive the update soon. There are still no release notes that detail what has changed, but the company makes it clear that its current focus is Windows 11, so users will hardly have big news.

All devices running Windows 10 20H2 or newer will update to 22H2 via Windows Update; older versions will require a “clean install” which erases all files from the PC. For such cases, Microsoft will release the update image file on its official website soon.