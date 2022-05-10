Windows 10 20H2 has run out of support, update now

Windows 10 20H2, also known as Windows 10 October 2020 Update, the latest version of the system with that name, which as indicated was launched in October 2020, has run out of support. Microsoft gave the notice at the beginning of the year and the date has arrived.

After several updates full of problems, Microsoft focused with Windows 10 20H2 on improving performance and stability, without achieving it as it would have been desirablethat is, the random serious bugs took a short time to start appearing to the point that the company recommended rolling back to the previous version to affected users.

However, Windows 10 20H2 was at the same time a very popular version, serving as a long-term pivotal version for users who preferred to stay on a more stable base and not immediately jump to the next version of Windows 10 to be available. Thus, Windows 10 20H2 received many users of Windows 10 2004, ultimately an essential requirement to proceed with the update.

Some of the new features introduced by Windows 10 20H2 include the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge as the system’s default web browser, as well as the latest “free update” version, as Microsoft has been forcing them in many cases, although there have always been ways to bypass the impositions. Although it is not always the most advisable.

In other words, many users with systems oriented as production environments have preferred not to risk Windows 10 updates as they came out to avoid problems, and the problem has not stopped appearing with each new iteration of the system. Nevertheless, applying updates in Windows is essential for the good and safe operation of the same and the delays have a limit.

Specifically, Windows 10 20H2 has just reached this limit, since as of today it will no longer receive updates of any kind, including security patches. Full upgrade to a newer version of Windows 10 is mandatory and the sooner you do it, the better, if you find yourself in the situation we pointed out.

The editions of Windows 10 20H2 that end their support are Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro Workstations, while Education, Enterprise and IoT Enterprise will retain their support for one more year, until May 9, 2023.