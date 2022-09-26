Why buy your new mobile with Vodafone

- Advertisement -

When buying a new phone, there are many aspects that you must take into account: look at the storage capacity, that it has a powerful enough processor, that it has a good camera to be able to take the best selfies and take pictures with your friends… but, of course, you also have to take into account the price of the device and that they offer you advantageous conditions for its acquisition.

And it is that buying a new mobile phone is a significant outlay. Although there are cheap phones on the market, if you want a mid-range or high-end model with which to enjoy the best technology, you will have to face a high cost. That is why you should always look for the best conditions to get the best possible device.

In this sense, a good time to get a better mobile is when you are going to change your rate or when you are going to change your telephone operator. If you are looking for a better option and get a mobile, whether it is mid-range or high-end, you can consult the vodafone.es/c/tienda-online/particulares/catalogo-moviles/" rel="dofollow noopener" target="_blank">mobile catalog from a company like Vodafone, which has all kinds of models and which, in addition, presents very attractive offers and very advantageous conditions when it comes to getting your new device.

The offer of terminals is one of the strong points of the red operator, with which you can get all kinds of models, from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G to the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, to other lower-end phones such as the Realme 8 5G or the Huawei Nova 9, or even basic phones designed for older users who just want to be reachable and little else. And of course, with all the apple catalogfrom the recently introduced iPhone 14 to all iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models, always with the best conditions and price.

What are the advantages of buying a mobile phone with Vodafone? Many and very varied. For example, when you buy a mobile phone with Vodafone you should know that it will be totally free. In other words, you will no longer have to unlock it when you want to use it with another SIM card or with another company.

On the other hand, the price. When you buy your new smartphone with Vodafone, contracting a rate from the operator, either for mobile telephony only or also combining it with an Internet rate, or with a multi-service pack, the amount you will pay for the mobile phone will be considerably less than what you you would have to pay if you bought it on the free market, at any phone store.

In addition, you can finance the payment of your new device, paying it in installments without having to bear any type of interest. You’ll end up paying the same price, only you’ll do it in easy installments, choosing 24 or 36 months depending on the terminal you choose and the Vodafone rate you’ve contracted… and deciding whether you want to give an initial entry or not. But the most important thing is that you will do it and without paying anything else. If you want to pay it in cash, you can also do it.

And with your new mobile purchased from Vodafone you will also benefit from great advantages that include the rates of this operator. One of the most outstanding, and that you will not find in other companies, is the possibility of enjoying free roaming not only in the countries of the European Union -something that all operators already offer- but you can also call and use your mobile phone to connect to the Internet as if you did in your country of origin when you travel to the United States, without having to bear extra costs or receive annoying surprises on your bill at the end of the month.

How to buy your new mobile with Vodafone

It is very simple. If you want to buy your new phone with Vodafone and you are not yet a customer of the operator, all you have to do is contract a mobile rate (or a mobile and fiber pack) as a new registration and, when you receive your SIM card -within 2 to 4 days – you can buy your new device directly from your mobile phone. Of course, if you port from another operator, you can also buy your mobile phone as soon as you receive your Vodafone SIM card.

If you are already a Vodafone customer, you can buy your mobile phone with your current rate, requesting the mobile you want. The company will update your contract and include, in the monthly fee, the payment of the new phone, always in the best conditions.

Keep in mind that when you buy the new phone through Vodafone, you will assume a permanence commitment with the company, but you will benefit from advantages such as a better price, and the possibility of financing the phone without interest… as well as access to one of the best market terminal catalogues.