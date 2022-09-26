These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that will have Android 13 this year

- Advertisement -

will soon update its catalog of smart to 13, the new major version of the mobile operating system released by Google and that until now has only reached its Pixel own-brand devices.

Samsung, as befits the world’s largest mobile vendor, is usually the next to update versions after Google and the first list of mobiles that comes to us for updates in 2022 quote the following models:

S21

Galaxy S22

Galaxy ZFold 3

Galaxy ZFold 4

Galaxy ZFlip 3

Galaxy ZFlip 4

Galaxy A53

The list is not final and will include other models as early as 2023. It is certain that in addition to the above, the S20, the Note 20, a dozen A and M series models will be included, in addition to the Tab series tablets from version 6. All of them will include the new One UI 5.0 user interface layer that Samsung has prepared to customize Android 13.

Android updates: an issue to improve

Operating system version updates is a key issue when choosing a smartphone because security, support and the addition of new features depend on them. in short, they mark the useful life of a device. When some are surprised by the huge sales figures of iPhones around here it can clear up doubts because Apple is undoubtedly the best manufacturer when it comes to software support.

Certainly, it has it easier than the rest since it only develops software for its own terminals and with total control of the entire ecosystem. On Android it is much more complicated. 9 out of 10 mobile phones sold are Android from hundreds of different manufacturers, which, in addition, have to support the large number of interfaces, components and own apps added to the Android code that Google delivers.

Even so, Google’s partners in Android, either due to incapacity or commercial interests (which are also there as a sign of technological obsolescence) do not update in a timely manner, nor do they extend new versions at a time that we can consider reasonable.

For the past three years, Google has been working on Project Treble to help device manufacturers release operating system updates. more quickly and effectively. And he has also convinced them to add more years of support.

It must be recognized that, without reaching the level of Apple, the situation has improved and Google’s effort to support the 1.4 billion devices that are activated each year with Android (each “from his father and from his mother”) has had the response of his partners. Samsung will be one of the first to update its catalog to Android 13. First with the top of the range S series, the foldables and the A53, the best seller in the mid-range. In 2023 other models should be updated.

There will also be changes in the delivery of updates for new terminals that pre-install Android 13, as we told you last week.